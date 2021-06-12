Short Interest in Photoelectron Corp. (OTCMKTS:PECN) Declines By 97.4%

Photoelectron Corp. (OTCMKTS:PECN) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the May 13th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PECN remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02. Photoelectron has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

Photoelectron Company Profile

Photoelectron Corporation, a technology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of miniature x-ray systems for multiple market applications. It creates and adapts miniature x-ray systems for various applications in healthcare and nonhealthcare related markets. The company offers micro-adaptive x-ray systems designed for x-ray fluorescence analysis, intravascular radiation therapy, brachytherapy, radiosurgery, intraoperative radiation therapy, and instrumentation to the industrial and medical markets through original equipment manufacturers.

