Short Interest in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Drops By 78.6%

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the May 13th total of 557,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SemiLEDs by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 40,163 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SemiLEDs stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $81.16 million, a P/E ratio of -51.28 and a beta of 1.37. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $31.44.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 31.21% and a negative return on equity of 70.50%.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

