Short Interest in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Expands By 300.0%

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

QQD stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.39. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 4.79% of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.