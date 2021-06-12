Short Interest in Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Drops By 62.5%

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SOTK traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.45. 8,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,939. Sono-Tek has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $4.92. The company has a market cap of $53.49 million, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sono-Tek will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sono-Tek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

