Short Interest in Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Grows By 241.3%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 241.3% from the May 13th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 355.0 days.

SWSDF stock remained flat at $$510.00 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $509.38. Swiss Life has a fifty-two week low of $335.00 and a fifty-two week high of $524.00.

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

