Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sibanye Stillwater currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of SBSW opened at $18.29 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.