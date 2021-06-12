Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives C$15.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SIA shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$16.19 on Wednesday. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$8.85 and a 12 month high of C$16.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently -528.81%.

In other news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.22, for a total value of C$48,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,177,498. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $406,367.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.