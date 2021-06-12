Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

SIG opened at $74.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $74.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.64.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

