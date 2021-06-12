Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 20.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Silicom were worth $8,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SILC. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Silicom by 27.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 389,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after buying an additional 84,279 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicom by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,645 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicom by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom during the first quarter worth about $357,000. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Silicom from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of SILC opened at $42.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.90 million, a PE ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.74. Silicom Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.78.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 4.35%.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.

