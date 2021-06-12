Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Update

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the May 13th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SLVTF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,526. Silver Tiger Metals has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Silver Tiger Metals from C$1.20 to C$1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Oceanus Resources Corporation and changed its name to Silver Tiger Metals Inc in May 2020.

