Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.54. Skechers U.S.A. posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 211.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

SKX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Shares of SKX stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,558,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,162. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.44. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $53.14.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $213,029.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,895.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,111 in the last ninety days. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

