Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James to C$22.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Skeena Resources stock opened at C$15.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of C$967.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.01. Skeena Resources has a 1 year low of C$5.28 and a 1 year high of C$16.48.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.14). On average, equities research analysts expect that Skeena Resources will post -0.020109 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

