Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $143.47 million-148.05 million.

Shares of Smart Share Global stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $6.54. 77,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,397. Smart Share Global has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.26.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($21.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter.

EM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Smart Share Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $13.40 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Smart Share Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $13.90 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Smart Share Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Smart Share Global Company Profile

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

