Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have GBX 1,805 ($23.58) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,560 ($20.38).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,985 ($25.93) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,563 ($20.42) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,783 ($23.30).

Shares of SN stock opened at GBX 1,546 ($20.20) on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of GBX 1,317 ($17.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,699.50 ($22.20). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,495.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of £13.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.61.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

