SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Receives C$40.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNC shares. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

TSE SNC traded up C$0.11 on Friday, reaching C$32.54. 175,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,203. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$17.50 and a one year high of C$33.94. The firm has a market cap of C$5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0349831 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total transaction of C$50,105.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,845.75.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

