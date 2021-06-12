Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Lowered to $290.00 at Piper Sandler

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $312.00 to $290.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $248.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $280.21.

Shares of SNOW opened at $240.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.15. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 45,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,473,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 791,937 shares of company stock worth $183,337,250 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

