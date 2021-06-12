Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $265.00. The stock had previously closed at $248.80, but opened at $240.33. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Snowflake shares last traded at $234.50, with a volume of 59,825 shares trading hands.

SNOW has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,895 shares in the company, valued at $42,473,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $6,800,157.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 791,937 shares of company stock valued at $183,337,250.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Snowflake by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $1,335,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $34,907,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Snowflake by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $17,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $69.46 billion and a PE ratio of -63.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.15.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

