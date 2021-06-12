SNS Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 1.4% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $10,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 96,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,001,000 after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 224,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,802,000 after acquiring an additional 61,419 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 107,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 34,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,435. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.67. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $72.27 and a 52 week high of $104.33.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

