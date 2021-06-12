SNS Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Amgen by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 15,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 9,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,002,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,528. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $139.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.81.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

