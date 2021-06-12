SNS Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,155 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

SDG traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.17. The company had a trading volume of 25,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,961. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $100.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.449 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36.

