SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 154 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 203,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 601,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 48,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.76. 366,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.36 and a 52-week high of $167.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

