Societe Generale Reiterates Buy Rating for Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IDEXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Industria de Diseño Textil presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.43 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 5.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

