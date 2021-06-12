SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SoftBank Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SFTBY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SoftBank Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SoftBank Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

SFTBY stock opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.36. SoftBank Group has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

