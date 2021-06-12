Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of SOLVY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.86. 432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,057. Solvay has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23.

SOLVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Solvay presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Solvay Company Profile

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

