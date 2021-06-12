Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of SOLVY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.86. 432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,057. Solvay has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23.

SOLVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Solvay presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

