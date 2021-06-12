South State CORP. Has $245,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.97.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $29,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 399,327 shares in the company, valued at $58,756,974.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $340,848.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,424,795.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,179,253 shares of company stock valued at $163,632,642. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $148.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.67 billion and a PE ratio of -9.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.65. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.