South State CORP. Sells 3,561 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

South State CORP. decreased its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,381 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in ENI were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of E. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 502.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the first quarter valued at $240,000.

Get ENI alerts:

E has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. DZ Bank raised ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE E opened at $25.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.07.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5813 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.67%.

ENI Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.