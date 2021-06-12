Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,381,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,261,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 1,086.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,703 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,486,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,478,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,980,000 after purchasing an additional 61,828 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGHT opened at $26.89 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.53. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.11.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $28,368.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Sipes acquired 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $1,009,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,546.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,741 shares of company stock valued at $416,421 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on EGHT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

