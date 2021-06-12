Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $26,000 in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,522,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,031,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,029,000 after buying an additional 14,161 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,487,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,343,000. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,530.00 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $427.69 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.34 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,564.81.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

In other news, CEO Tyler Glover bought 158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,649.40 per share, with a total value of $260,605.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,545.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 287 shares of company stock valued at $461,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.