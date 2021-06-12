Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,831 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $54,381,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,903,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,012 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 407.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 871,119 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,570,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,433,000 after purchasing an additional 722,876 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,558,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,546,000 after purchasing an additional 704,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE DOC opened at $19.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.81, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

