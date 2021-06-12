Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 822 Shares of Inspire International ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Inspire International ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Inspire International ESG ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire International ESG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

WWJD stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. Inspire International ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.77.

