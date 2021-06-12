Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Separately, swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioVie in the fourth quarter valued at $1,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on BioVie from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

BIVI opened at $18.09 on Friday. BioVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $252.75 million and a PE ratio of -2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 7.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.09.

About BioVie

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

