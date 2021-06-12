SparkPoint Fuel Price Down 15.8% This Week (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $408,075.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00058813 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00173166 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00195760 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.76 or 0.01131932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,862.28 or 1.00044547 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.