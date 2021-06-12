SparkPoint Fuel Price Down 15.8% This Week (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and $408,075.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00058813 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00173166 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00195760 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.76 or 0.01131932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,862.28 or 1.00044547 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

