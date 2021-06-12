Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.14.

Several research firms recently commented on SPB. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

SPB stock opened at $86.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.33. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $97.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,220,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 932,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,653,000 after acquiring an additional 93,627 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,991,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 534,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,448,000 after acquiring an additional 72,226 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

