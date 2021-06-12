Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Short Interest Update

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 254.2% from the May 13th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Spectrum Global Solutions stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.26. 240,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,542. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25. Spectrum Global Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12.

About Spectrum Global Solutions

Spectrum Global Solutions provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system (DAS), small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers.

