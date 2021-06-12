Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Short Interest Update

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 254.2% from the May 13th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Spectrum Global Solutions stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.26. 240,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,542. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25. Spectrum Global Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12.
About Spectrum Global Solutions
