Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Research Coverage Started at MKM Partners

Stock analysts at MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAVE. Vertical Research cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

NYSE SAVE opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.72. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,456,000 after buying an additional 387,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,841,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,668,000 after acquiring an additional 561,861 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,504,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,544,000 after acquiring an additional 121,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth about $31,962,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

