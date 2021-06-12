Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) General Counsel Courtenay O’connor Sells 15,034 Shares

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 15,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total transaction of $788,082.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,415.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.82 and a 1-year high of $59.98.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Separately, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.