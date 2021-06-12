SSP Group’s (SSPPF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SSPPF. Zacks Investment Research cut SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Peel Hunt upgraded SSP Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SSP Group stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. SSP Group has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

