St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,435 ($18.75). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,426.50 ($18.64), with a volume of 509,547 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.74) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. St. James’s Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,156.67 ($15.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of £7.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,364.51.

In related news, insider Emma Griffin bought 2,000 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,240 ($16.20) per share, with a total value of £24,800 ($32,401.36). Also, insider Andrew Croft sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,331 ($17.39), for a total value of £4,884.77 ($6,381.98). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,252 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,547.

St. James’s Place Company Profile (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

