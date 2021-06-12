Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 91.71 ($1.20).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 98 ($1.28) price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Stagecoach Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Stagecoach Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 124 ($1.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, insider Brian Souter sold 133,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total transaction of £125,640.40 ($164,149.99). Also, insider Ray O’Toole acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £2,820 ($3,684.35).

LON:SGC opened at GBX 87.90 ($1.15) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 93.07. Stagecoach Group has a 52 week low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 110.90 ($1.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £484.22 million and a PE ratio of -32.56.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

