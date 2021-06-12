StakedZEN (STZEN) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,526.00

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. StakedZEN has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $2,526.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StakedZEN coin can now be bought for $77.47 or 0.00212177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, StakedZEN has traded down 25.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StakedZEN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00056443 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00150799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.23 or 0.00186859 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.77 or 0.01103122 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,047.21 or 1.01467099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

StakedZEN Profile

StakedZEN’s total supply is 33,404 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

StakedZEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakedZEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakedZEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StakedZEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StakedZEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StakedZEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.