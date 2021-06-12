StakedZEN (STZEN) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.59 Million

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, StakedZEN has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. StakedZEN has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $2,526.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StakedZEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $77.47 or 0.00212177 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00056443 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00150799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.23 or 0.00186859 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.77 or 0.01103122 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,047.21 or 1.01467099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

StakedZEN Coin Profile

StakedZEN’s total supply is 33,404 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

Buying and Selling StakedZEN

