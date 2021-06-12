Stakinglab Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakinglab has a market cap of $1,592.18 and approximately $1.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

