Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$56.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Stantec to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

STN stock traded up C$1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting C$54.75. 261,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,358. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$37.46 and a 1 year high of C$59.56.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$878.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$926.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.6275626 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

In other Stantec news, Director Leonardo De Oliveira Castro sold 3,848 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total value of C$209,320.04. Also, Director Valentino Dimanno sold 9,247 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.37, for a total transaction of C$502,792.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,479,016.29. Insiders have sold 90,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,883,116 over the last 90 days.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

