Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Position Reduced by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $837,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SEB Equity Research started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SEB Equities started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.15.

SBLK opened at $22.55 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 705.88%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.