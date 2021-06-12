State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $1.02 Million in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 74,545 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTE. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,239,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,825,000 after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 153,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 15,895 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Caesarstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 249,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 92,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTE opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.55 million, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $19.80.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $146.03 million for the quarter. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Caesarstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSTE. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

