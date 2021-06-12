State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,987 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CFFN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,398 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,847 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $189,880.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,102,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.92 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 6.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

