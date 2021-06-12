State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,450 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $4,068,293.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,759.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $461,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,989. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAKE shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $56.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

