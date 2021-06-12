State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Has $28.94 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 443.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 78,240 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $28,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after buying an additional 381,356 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 344,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,899,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 420,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.53.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total transaction of $25,976.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.52, for a total transaction of $481,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $712,607.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 84,412 shares of company stock worth $27,578,768. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $5.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $363.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,316. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $326.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $370.05.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.