State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys Shares of 28,329 WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,329 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSFS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.50. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $55.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. Research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WSFS shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $101,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,045. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,519,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,575.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,110 shares of company stock worth $7,231,234. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

